Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Vopak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VOPKY stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68.

Royal Vopak Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

