Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Vopak presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VOPKY stock opened at $34.83 on Monday. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

