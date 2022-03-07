Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,099 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMHQ. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 383.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $73.97 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44.

