Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,180 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,247 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after acquiring an additional 751,055 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,050,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,012,000 after acquiring an additional 421,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in FOX by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 368,962 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $39.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.