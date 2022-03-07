Royal Bank of Canada Raises Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target to C$33.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$22.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.06.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

