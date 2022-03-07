Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,128,739 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,676,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128,739 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTE. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,165,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 45,361 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

GTE stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $561.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

