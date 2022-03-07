Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Price Target to $34.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.30.

AZRE opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $777.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its position in Azure Power Global by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $198,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

