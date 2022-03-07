Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REMX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,063,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,708,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,468,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,330,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.51. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $126.01.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.