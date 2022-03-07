Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Option Care Health by 73.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 149,117 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Option Care Health by 64.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,375 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 40.3% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 296,919 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Option Care Health by 380.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 142,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Option Care Health stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $141,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

