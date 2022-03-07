Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 465 ($6.24) to GBX 480 ($6.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazley currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $514.00.

Get Beazley alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.