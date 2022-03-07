Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €310.00 ($348.31) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.53% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($346.07) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($267.42) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($266.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €255.07 ($286.60).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 traded down €10.86 ($12.20) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €144.50 ($162.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €159.72 ($179.46) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($283.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €182.58 and its 200-day moving average is €186.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.07.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.