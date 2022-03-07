Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 14,637 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 51,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 83,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $77.08 and a 12 month high of $96.02.

