Roth Capital Lowers GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRWG. Craig Hallum cut shares of GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.17.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of GRWG opened at $7.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $59.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GrowGeneration by 41.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.