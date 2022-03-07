Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.69.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $89.44 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $108.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

