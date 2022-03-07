Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Receives $5.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSGUF shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $5.24.

Rogers Sugar, Inc engages in the refining, packaging, and marketing of sugar products. Its products include brown sugar, by-products, dry blending, granulated sugar, icing sugar, jam and jelly mix, liquid sugar, organic sugar, plantation raw sugar, stevia, and syrups. The company was founded on September 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

