Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 390.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 465 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 target price on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

