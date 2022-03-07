Robert W. Baird Increases R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target to $32.00

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $26.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.75. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that R1 RCM will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,439,516 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $470,024,000 after acquiring an additional 465,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after purchasing an additional 601,143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 174,530 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,706,000 after purchasing an additional 239,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $69,079,000 after purchasing an additional 596,012 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

