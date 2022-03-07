RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives $19.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $17.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

