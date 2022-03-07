Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Down 4.9%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.42 and last traded at $33.50. 676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on REPX. Truist Financial increased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $543.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently -24.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 44.1% in the third quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 79,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 2,555.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

