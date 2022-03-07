Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases 256 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $514,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $279,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,662,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $367,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $59.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.56. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $67.03.

