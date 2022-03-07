Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Director Buys $2,202,532.60 in Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Thilo Schroeder purchased 116,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,202,532.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Thilo Schroeder purchased 56,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.69 per share, for a total transaction of $995,947.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 300,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $13,500,000.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $17.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.88.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

