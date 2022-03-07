Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF) Short Interest Up 34.8% in February

Revenio Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:REVXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of REVXF opened at $75.50 on Monday. Revenio Group Oyj has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $75.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50.

Get Revenio Group Oyj alerts:

Separately, Danske upgraded shares of Revenio Group Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Revenio Group Oyj is a globally operating health technology, which engages in the detection of glaucoma, osteoporosis, skin cancer, and asthma. It operates through the Revenio Health Tech segment, which designs, manufactures, and sales tonometers and bone density measurement devices. The company is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revenio Group Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revenio Group Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.