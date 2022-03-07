Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,269,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,471,000 after purchasing an additional 835,671 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 111,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,209,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 588,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 236,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

