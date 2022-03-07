ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $386,957.28 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total transaction of $386,957.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $254.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.37 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after buying an additional 130,615 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 94,640.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

