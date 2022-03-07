Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zai Lab Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Zai Lab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zai Lab’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.39) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZLAB. Macquarie began coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $40.50 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $181.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.77.

In other news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Wirth purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after buying an additional 2,552,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,975,000 after buying an additional 243,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zai Lab by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zai Lab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after buying an additional 145,394 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after buying an additional 1,393,199 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

