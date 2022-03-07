Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecnoglass in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,185,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after buying an additional 70,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 466.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 445,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 79,790 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter worth about $8,596,000. 18.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

