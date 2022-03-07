Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of SOFI opened at $10.00 on Monday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a current ratio of 17.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 2,624,020 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

