Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,386,666 Shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,633 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,386,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Isoray were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Isoray by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Isoray by 3,364.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Isoray by 300.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,229 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 74,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Isoray by 4,807.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508,465 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Isoray by 13.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Isoray alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.34 on Monday. Isoray, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isoray Profile (Get Rating)

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.