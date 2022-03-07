Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 116.28%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

