Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 745,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 45,361 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GTE opened at $1.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $561.73 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

