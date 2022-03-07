Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 11,101 Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,500 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OptimumBank were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPHC stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

