Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $67.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $67.50 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

REG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.11.

Regency Centers stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $78.78.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

