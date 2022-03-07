Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $8,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of REG opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.11. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $78.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

