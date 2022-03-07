ReddCoin (RDD) Tops One Day Volume of $25,442.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $25,442.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,146.96 or 0.99873820 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00075068 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00225071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00140142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00263625 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003801 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00030922 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.