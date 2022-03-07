Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME):

3/1/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/28/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €61.00 ($68.54) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/23/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €58.00 ($65.17) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/23/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($89.89) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/22/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($59.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/22/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($54.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/22/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/22/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/15/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($79.78) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/11/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €53.00 ($59.55) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/11/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($54.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €60.00 ($67.42) price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

2/3/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €84.90 ($95.39) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($78.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/25/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($54.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($54.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €48.70 ($54.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/10/2022 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €59.00 ($66.29) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €2.02 ($2.27) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €53.60 ($60.22). 877,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.20. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($79.93).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

