Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

NYSE:O opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.34.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

