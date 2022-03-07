Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Good Food in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Real Good Food from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ RGF traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.00. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,865. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32.

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($99.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Real Good Food will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

