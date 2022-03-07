Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Shares of RC opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 32,105 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,924,000 after purchasing an additional 279,594 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 279,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ready Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ready Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ready Capital (Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.