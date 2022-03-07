Raymond James Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $16.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.41.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $10,656,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 241,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

