Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Radius Global Infrastructure Inc., through its subsidiary AP WIP Investments LLC, is an owner of a growing, diversified portfolio of primarily triple net rental streams from wireless operators and tower companies for properties. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RADI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $18.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Conversant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,657,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,057,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,430,000 after buying an additional 1,081,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5,151.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after buying an additional 984,501 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

