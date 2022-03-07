QuickSwap Price Hits $159.34 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $159.34 or 0.00404571 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $52.12 million and $13.47 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.70 or 0.06656500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,323.55 or 0.99842521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00047755 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

