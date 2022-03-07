QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stake Decreased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in QuickLogic were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 91.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.31. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 67.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

