QuarkChain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $96.61 million and $1.99 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

