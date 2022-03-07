Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.00.

Several analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.32. 6,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.32. Qualys has a 52-week low of $90.88 and a 52-week high of $142.94. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

