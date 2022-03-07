Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Lowered by B. Riley

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $17.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $560.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 133,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Marcus by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marcus by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 41,527 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

