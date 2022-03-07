Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNC. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at C$28.05 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$24.70 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 295.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

