Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $135.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $127.92. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,726 shares of company stock worth $12,174,130. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

