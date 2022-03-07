Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $54.64 on Monday. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In related news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,791 shares of company stock worth $1,523,392. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 291,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.