Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Issued By Cormark

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Topaz Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Topaz Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.92.

TPZ stock opened at C$20.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.58. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$14.02 and a 12 month high of C$21.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.85%. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is presently 386.36%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$340,000.

