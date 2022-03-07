Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Best Buy in a report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the technology retailer will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $106.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.77. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after buying an additional 150,628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after buying an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.