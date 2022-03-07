Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Monroe Capital Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Monroe Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

